U.S. DOJ in early stages of drafting possible antitrust suit against Apple - Politico

Aug 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is in the early stages of drafting a potential antitrust complaint against Apple Inc AAPL.O, news website Politico reported on Friday, citing a person with direct knowledge of the matter. (https://politi.co/3AsoZ6s)

Apple and the DOJ did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

