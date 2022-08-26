US Markets
AAPL

U.S. DOJ in early stages of drafting possible antitrust suit against Apple - Politico

Contributor
Eva Mathews Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Stephen Lam

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is in the early stages of drafting a potential antitrust complaint against Apple Inc, news website Politico reported on Friday, citing a person with direct knowledge of the matter. (https://politi.co/3AsoZ6s)

Aug 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is in the early stages of drafting a potential antitrust complaint against Apple Inc AAPL.O, news website Politico reported on Friday, citing a person with direct knowledge of the matter. (https://politi.co/3AsoZ6s)

Apple and the DOJ did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAPL

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular