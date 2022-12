WASHINGTON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration does not intend to remove Section 232 national security duties on steel and aluminum as a result of World Trade Organization disputes, the U.S. Trade Representative's Office said on Friday.

