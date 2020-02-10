US Markets

U.S. district judge expected to rule in favor of Sprint-T-Mobile merger - WSJ

Arundhati Sarkar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

A U.S. district judge is expected to rule in favor of Sprint and T-Mobile merger, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The decision is expected to be made public Tuesday, the report said.

The third-largest U.S. wireless carrier by subscribers has been awaiting a decision from a federal judge on whether it can move forward with its $26.5 billion merger with Sprint.

Multiple states had sued to block the deal, arguing it is anticompetitive and will raise prices for customers.

Sprint and T-Mobile did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

Shares of Sprint were up 50% at $7.2 in after market trading, while T-Mobile rose 6.5%.

