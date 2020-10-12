US Markets
PCG

U.S. district judge asks PG&E to explain role in Zogg Fire

Contributors
Ayanti Bera Reuters
Arundhuti Sarkar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ELIJAH NOUVELAGE

PG&E Corp was ordered by a U.S. district judge to explain its role in the ignition of the Zogg Fire in California last month, according to a court order filed on Monday.

Oct 12 (Reuters) - PG&E Corp PCG.N was ordered by a U.S. district judge to explain its role in the ignition of the Zogg Fire in Californialast month, according to a court order filed on Monday.

Last week, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) took possession of PG&E's equipment as part of an ongoing investigation into the power provider's role in the fire.

The Zogg Fire had started in Shasta County, California on Sept. 27 and consumed 56,338 acres, while injuring one person and killing four.

The court order filed on Monday showed that Judge William Alsup asked PG&E to describe within the next two weeks the equipment removed by Cal Fire as well as the location of the equipment when it was in use.

PG&E was also asked to describe the extent of "trimmed and untrimmed vegetation" in the area near which the possession by Cal Fire took place.

"We're aware of the court's order and are currently reviewing," the company said.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera and Arundhuti Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Ayanti.Bera@thomsonreuters.com; 646 223 8780 - 3401;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PCG

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular