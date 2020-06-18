MYL

U.S. district court rules for Mylan in MS drug patent battle with Biogen

Saumya Sibi Joseph Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU

A U.S. district court on Thursday ruled in favor of generic drugmaker Mylan NV in a patent dispute over Biogen Inc's blockbuster multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera, sending the drugmaker's shares down 7%.

The ruling comes months after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled that a bioequivalent version of Tecfidera made by Banner Life Sciences LLC does not infringe a Biogen patent that was set to expire in June.

