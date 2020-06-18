U.S. district court rules for Mylan in MS drug patent battle with Biogen

June 18 (Reuters) - A U.S. district court on Thursday ruled in favor of generic drugmaker Mylan NV MYL.O in a patent dispute over Biogen Inc's BIIB.O blockbuster multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera, sending the drugmaker's shares down 7%.

The ruling comes months after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled that a bioequivalent version of Tecfidera made by Banner Life Sciences LLC does not infringe a Biogen patent that was set to expire in June.

(Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((saumya.joseph@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2676; Twitter: @SaumyaSibi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.