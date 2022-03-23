U.S. distillate stockpiles fall to lowest since April 2014 - EIA

New throughout, adds crude exports and production

March 23 (Reuters) - U.S. distillate stockpiles fell to 112.14 million barrels last week, their lowest since April 2014, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in its weekly Petroleum Status Report (PSR) on Wednesday.

On the U.S. East Coast, distillate inventories fell to 28.5 million barrels, their lowest last week since March 2015, EIA said.

As energy companies around the world scramble for crude supplies to replace Russian oil since the invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, the EIA said U.S. crude exports rose to 3.8 million barrels per day (bpd) last week, the highest since July 2021.

U.S. weekly field crude production held at 11.6 million bpd last week for a seventh week in a row, EIA said.

In the U.S. Gulf Coast region, refinery percent utilization rose to 94.3% last week, its highest since January 2020, EIA said.

