U.S. distillate stockpiles fall to lowest since April 2014 - EIA

March 23 (Reuters) - U.S. distillate stockpiles fell last week to their lowest since April 2014 at 112.14 million barrels, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in its weekly Petroleum Status Report (PSR) on Wednesday.

On the U.S. East Coast, distillate inventories fell to their lowest last week since March 2015, EIA said.

