U.S. 'disappointed' in Mexico's new GMO corn decree -ag secretary

WASHINGTON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. said it was "disappointed" in an announcement made by the Mexican government on Monday that walked back a deadline to ban genetically modified corn for animal feed and industrial use in the country, but retained its plans to ban the corn for human consumption.

"The U.S. believes in and adheres to a science-based, rules-based trading system and remains committed to preventing disruptions to bilateral agricultural trade and economic harm to U.S. and Mexican producers," said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack in a Tuesday statement. "We are carefully reviewing the details of the new decree and intend to work with USTR to ensure our science-based, rules-based commitment remains firm."

(Reporting by Leah Douglas)

