U.S. diplomat meets top Ukrainian officials amid Russian military buildup

Pavel Polityuk Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/UKRAINIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY

KYIV, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Karen Donfried, the United States assistant secretary of state, has met top Ukrainian officials to reinforce the U.S. commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and discuss a path toward diplomatic progress, the U.S. Embassy said on Tuesday.

The State Department said this weekend Donfried would travel to Kyiv and Moscow to meet senior government officials to discuss Russia's military buildup. Moscow has denied planning an attack and blames Ukraine and NATO for stoking tensions.

