U.S. derivatives regulator fines Goldman Sachs $1 mln for record-keeping lapses

WASHINGTON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Tuesday it had ordered Goldman Sachs GS.N to pay $1 million for failing to make and keep certain audio recordings in relation to its swap trading business.

The agency found that a software problem resulted in the bank failing to record the phone lines of trading and sales desks for around three weeks in 2014. The problem came to light after the bank was unable to provide audio calls when asked by the CFTC in relation to a separate investigation by the regulator, it said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Michelle Price)

((michelle.price@thomsonreuters.com; +12026041711; Twitter: @michelleprice36;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.