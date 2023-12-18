News & Insights

Markets
LUV

U.S. Dept. Of Transportation Fines Southwest Airlines $140 Mln For Operational Violations

December 18, 2023 — 07:20 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The U.S. Department of Transportation issued on Monday a consent order for violations of consumer protection laws by Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) during and after the operational failures that stranded over two million passengers over the 2022 Christmas holiday and into the New Year.

While Southwest has paid consumers experiencing flight disruptions over six hundred million dollars in refunds and reimbursements, the Department finds that Southwest also violated the law on numerous occasions.

Specifically, the Department's Office of Aviation Consumer Protection (OACP) has determined that Southwest failed to provide prompt or proper refunds to some of its passengers for flights the carrier cancelled or significantly changed.

The Department has also determined that Southwest failed to provide prompt flight status notifications for flight disruptions, which harmed numerous consumers.

Additionally, the Department has determined that Southwest failed to provide adequate customer service assistance to consumers during the widespread flight irregularities.

The order directs Southwest Airlines to cease and desist from future similar violations and assesses the carrier $140 million in civil penalties.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LUV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.