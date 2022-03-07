U.S. Democrats seek $1bln to fight oil, gas, drug price gouging -Schumer

WASHINGTON, March 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democrats are seeking $1 billon for the Federal Trade Commission to crack down on companies that gouge consumers in the oil, gas, medicine and other sectors, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a letter on Monday.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan; writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

((sheavey@thomsonreuters.com; +1-202-898-8300;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.