US Markets

U.S. Democrats seek $1bln to fight oil, gas, drug price gouging -Schumer

Contributor
Richard Cowan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST

U.S. Senate Democrats are seeking $1 billon for the Federal Trade Commission to crack down on companies that gouge consumers in the oil, gas, medicine and other sectors, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a letter on Monday.

WASHINGTON, March 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democrats are seeking $1 billon for the Federal Trade Commission to crack down on companies that gouge consumers in the oil, gas, medicine and other sectors, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a letter on Monday.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan; writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

((sheavey@thomsonreuters.com; +1-202-898-8300;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular