U.S. Democrats propose nearly $40 bln more funding for Ukraine -sources
WASHINGTON, May 9 (Reuters) - U.S. congressional Democrats agreed on a proposal to provide $39.8 billion in additional aid for Ukraine, two sources familiar with the proposal said on Monday, exceeding President Joe Biden's request last month for $33 billion.
The House of Representatives could vote on the plan as soon as Tuesday, the sources said.
A proposal for additional COVID-19-related funding, which some Democrats had wanted to combine with the emergency Ukraine funding bill, will now be considered separately, the sources said.
Biden on April 28 asked Congress for $33 billion to support Ukraine, including more than $20 billion in military assistance. That proposal was a dramatic escalation of U.S. funding for the Kyiv government's war with Russia.
The new proposal includes an additional $3.4 billion for military aid and $3.4 billion in humanitarian aid, the sources said.
