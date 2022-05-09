US Markets

U.S. Democrats propose nearly $40 bln more funding for Ukraine -source

Patricia Zengerle Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE

WASHINGTON, May 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Congressional Democrats agreed on a proposal to provide $39.7 billion in additional aid for Ukraine, a source familiar with the proposal said on Monday, exceeding President Joe Biden's request last month for $33 billion.

