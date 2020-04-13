U.S. Democrats call on Republicans to work toward coronavirus bill

Adds details and background

WASHINGTON, April 13 (Reuters) - The two top Democrats in the U.S. Congress called on Republicans on Monday to work toward new bipartisan coronavirus legislation, citing a lack of funding for the national testing needed to begin to reopen the U.S. economy.

Two days ago, Republicans renewed their push for a $250 billion measure to help small businesses cope with the pandemic while doubling down on their opposition to Democratic efforts to broaden the legislation to include other provisions.

"We have real problems facing this country, and it's time for the Republicans to quit the political posturing by proposing bills they know will not pass either chamber and get serious and work with us towards a solution," House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said in a joint statement.

The disagreement began with a skirmish on the floor of the Senate last week, when Republicans on Thursday failed to ram their small measure through Democratic opposition.

Republicans then blocked a Democratic measure that would have set aside some of the lending for community- and minority-owned banks, aided hospitals and expanded food support for the poor.

(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Mark Potter and Paul Simao)

