U.S. defense contractor ManTech accepts Carlyle's $3.9 bln buyout deal

May 16 (Reuters) - ManTech International Corp MANT.O on Monday entered into an all-cash buyout deal of $3.93 billion from private equity firm Carlyle Group Inc, sending the U.S. defense contractor's shares up 11%.

Carlyle said it had offered $96 per share, representing a 17% premium to ManTech's closing on Friday.

Fairfax, Virginia-based ManTech performs defense and non-defense contracting services for the intelligence community, the Pentagon and other government agencies.

Reuters exclusively reported in February that ManTech's co-founder, George Pederson, was exploring options for his controlling stake that included a sale of the company.

