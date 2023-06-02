News & Insights

US Markets

U.S. defence chief tells China talks essential to avoid crisis

Credit: REUTERS/CAROLINE CHIA

June 02, 2023 — 09:56 pm EDT

Written by Reuters -> 

        * 
      Secretary Austin calls for China to open dialogue
    

        * 
      US-China talks key to avoiding conflict - Austin
    

        * 
      Austin: Taiwan conflict not imminent or inevitable
    

        * 
      Chinese colonel says US destabilising Asia-Pacific
    

  
 (Adds background paragraph 9, China comment paragraph 12,
18-19)
    By Xinghui Kok and Chen Lin
       SINGAPORE, June 3 (Reuters) - United States Secretary of
Defense Lloyd Austin said on Saturday he was deeply concerned by
China's unwillingness to engage on military crisis management,
warning that talks are key to avoiding conflict.
    The relationship between the United States and China is at
its lowest point in decades, as they remain deeply divided over
everything from the sovereignty of Taiwan to espionage and
territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
    Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia's top security
summit, Austin said that open lines of communication between
U.S. and Chinese defence and military leaders were essential to
avoid conflict and bolster stability in the Asia-Pacific.
    "I am deeply concerned that the PRC (People's Republic of
China) has been unwilling to engage more seriously on better
mechanisms for crisis management between our two militaries,"
Austin told the meeting in Singapore.
    "The more that we talk, the more that we can avoid the
misunderstandings and miscalculations that could lead to crisis
or conflict."
    China's Minister of National Defence Li Shangfu had this
week declined an invitation to meet Austin at the security
summit. Li, a general who has been sanctioned by the U.S.,
delivers his own speech on Sunday.
    On Friday, the two shook hands on the sidelines of the
conference but did not hold detailed talks, the Pentagon said.
    "A cordial handshake over dinner is no substitute for a
substantive engagement," Austin said.
        Dialogue between the two countries has stalled since 
    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken cancelled a visit to
China
     in February after a suspected Chinese spy balloon was
tracked flying across the United States.
  
    Liu Pengyu, spokesperson at the Chinese embassy in
Washington, said on Friday in an emailed statement that
communication between China and the U.S. was conducive to a
greater mutual understanding.
    "However, now the U.S. says it wants to speak to the Chinese
side while seeking to suppress China through all possible means
and continue imposing sanctions on Chinese officials,
institutions and companies," the statement said.
    China will have bilateral talks with defence chiefs from a
dozen countries at the summit, Lieutenant General He Lei, former
vice president of the Academy of Military Sciences, said in
comments published by state-backed Chinese newspaper the Global
Times on Saturday.    
        
  
        TAIWAN TENSIONS
  
    One of the thorniest security issues between the two
superpowers is over the future of Taiwan, a democratically
governed territory which Beijing wants to bring under its rule.
    There are increasing concerns that China could invade Taiwan
with the U.S. drawn into any conflict.
    Austin pointed to Russia's invasion of Ukraine as an example
of "how dangerous our world would become if big countries could
just invade their peaceful neighbours with impunity".
    He said the U.S. was "deeply committed" to preserving the
status quo in Taiwan and opposes unilateral changes from either
side.
    "Conflict is neither imminent nor inevitable. Deterrence is
strong today and it’s our job to keep it that way," Austin said.
   
    Chinese Senior Colonel Zhao Xiaozhuo told reporters on the
sidelines of the meeting that Austin's comments risk creating
confrontation in the Asia-Pacific region, including over Taiwan.
   
        "It (U.S.) wants instability in Taiwan so that it can
bring its soldiers to Taiwan, and earn money from selling
military weapons to Taiwan," said Zhao, a researcher at China's
Academy of Military Sciences.    
  
    U.S. military officials have previously said that Chinese
President Xi Jinping has called on his armed forces to develop
the capabilities for a possible invasion of Taiwan by 2027.
    "It doesn't mean that he's made a decision to do that,"
Austin said in response to a question about Xi's plans.
    Under President Joe Biden, the U.S. has been strengthening
its ties with allies in Asia, including Australia, Japan, India,
the Philippines and Taiwan.
    Beijing has criticised a deal announced by Australia in
March to buy U.S. nuclear-powered submarines.
    Australia is set to spend A$368 billion ($250 billion) over
three decades on the submarine programme, part of a broader
security pact with the U.S. and Britain known as AUKUS.
    "(AUKUS) promotes greater stability and security," Austin
said.

 (Reporting by Xinghui Kok, Joe Brock, Chen Lin, Gerry Doyle,
Kanupriya Kapoor and Greg Torode; Additional reporting by Ryan
Woo, Idrees Ali, Phil Stewart and Yew Lun Tian; Editing by Raju
Gopalakrishnan)
 ((joe.brock@thomsonreuters.com; +6598355351;))

Keywords: ASIA SECURITY/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.