US Markets

U.S. deeply concerned by Yemen truce expiration, State Department says

Contributors
Kanishka Singh Reuters
Costas Pitas Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

The United States was deeply concerned that the United Nations-mediated truce in Yemen expired on Oct. 2 without the parties reaching an agreement to extend it, the U.S. State Department said on Monday.

WASHINGTON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The United States was deeply concerned that the United Nations-mediated truce in Yemen expired on Oct. 2 without the parties reaching an agreement to extend it, the U.S. State Department said on Monday.

The United States welcomed the support from Yemen's government for the UN's expanded truce proposal and urged the Houthi rebels to continue negotiations in "good faith," the State Department said in a statement. It added that Houthi rhetoric threatening commercial shipping and oil companies operating in the region was unacceptable.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh and Costas Pitas)

((Kanishka.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +12024508248;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular