U.S. decries Iran threat to withdraw from global nuclear treaty

A U.S. envoy said on Tuesday that Iran's threat to quit the global nuclear treaty if European countries refer Tehran to the U.N. Security Council after declaring it in violation of a 2015 pact would send a "very, very negative message".
