U.S. declares coronavirus a public health emergency

(Recasts with emergency declaration) WASHINGTON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The Trump administration on Friday declared a public health emergency over the coronavirus outbreak and said it would bar entry to the United States starting on Sunday of foreign nationals who have traveled to China. U.S. citizens who have traveled to China's Hubei Province within the last 14 days will be subject to a mandatory 14-day quarantine, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar told a media briefing at the White House on Friday. The administration will also limit flights from China to seven U.S. airports, he said. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler) ((eric.beech@thomsonreuters.com; 202-898-8322; Reuters Messaging: eric.beech.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: CHINA HEALTH/USA CDC (UPDATE 1)

