US Markets

U.S. December consumer prices revised higher

Credit: REUTERS/JEENAH MOON

February 10, 2023 — 09:08 am EST

Written by Lucia Mutikani for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - U.S. monthly consumer prices rose in December instead of falling as previously estimated, revised government data showed on Friday.

The consumer price index edged up 0.1% in December rather than dipping 0.1% as reported last month, the Labor Department's annual benchmark revisions of CPI data showed. Data for November was also revised higher to show the CPI increasing 0.2% instead 0.1% as previously estimated.

The government recalculated seasonal adjustment factors, the model it uses to strip out seasonal fluctuations from the data, from January 2018 through December 2022. The year-on-year data, which is not seasonally adjusted, was unrevised.

Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the CPI rose 0.4% in December, instead of 0.3% as previously reported. Data for November was revised up to show the so-called core CPI advancing 0.3% instead of 0.2% as initially estimated.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

((Lucia.Mutikani@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.