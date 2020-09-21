US Markets

U.S. debt to hit nearly twice GDP by 2050 -CBO

Contributor
David Lawder Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JOSE LUIS GONZALEZ

U.S. federal debt held by the public will balloon to about 195% of the country's economic output in 2050, from about 98% at the end of 2020 and 79% in 2019, the Congressional Budget Office projected on Monday.

By 2050, the annual deficit is projected at 12.6% of GDP as a result of higher interest costs and higher spending on health care programs and Social Security, CBO said.

(Reporting by David Lawder Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((David.Lawder@tr.com; +1 202 354 5854; Reuters Messaging: david.lawder.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

