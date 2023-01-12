U.S. Debt Levels

Pre-pandemic projections by the U.S. Congressional Budget Office indicated that the United States would reach debt to GDP levels close to 100% by 2030, however, funding the pandemic bailouts have pushed this scenario ahead by years. Currently, the debt to GDP ratio in the United States stands at 104.3% after a steep jump in 2020.

A high debt to GDP ratio is not uncommon as many countries operate in a deficit. In fact, the U.S. has operated on average at a deficit since the 1960s except for a brief surplus in the 1990s. Lower interest rates can make it possible for countries to fund higher debt levels. As we look at the current debt service to GDP level, it looks bearable on a historical basis. For example, as debt levels grew by year end 2020 to 100% of GDP, lower relative interest rates in the years leading into the pandemic and the record low interest rates following the pandemic have resulted in the average interest rate on Treasury debt approaching a 20 year low of 1.56% at the end of last year. This level is well below the historical average of 3.5%. The decrease in interest rates has clearly lessened the impact of the surge in debt caused by the pandemic bailouts.

In an attempt to battle inflation levels not seen in over 40 years, the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) has aggressively raised interest rates, and this could have consequences for the U.S. economy. We are already seeing the rates on Treasury debt held by the public turn upward and this will become more impactful over the next several years as more debt is issued, and Treasury bonds issued at lower interest rates mature and are replaced with bonds baring higher interest rates. Additionally, interest expense has started to trend higher with shorter term bills and notes moving more quickly as would be expected.

When considering the make-up of outstanding debt and the Congressional Budget Office’s forecast for deficit spending over the next several years, the U.S. could find itself with record high interest expense to GDP. This is a condition that could take a toll on growth in both the private and public sectors.

