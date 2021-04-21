US Markets

U.S. death tied to Takata air bag reported in South Carolina

David Shepardson Reuters
WASHINGTON, April 21 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co 7267.T said on Wednesday it had confirmed a 16th U.S. death tied to a ruptured Takata air bag inflator in one of its vehicles.

The Japanese automaker said that following a joint inspection, the company and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration confirmed that a defective Takata driver’s airbag inflator ruptured in the crash of a 2002 Honda Accord on Jan. 9, 2021, in Lancaster County, South Carolina.

The Takata airbag defect sparked the largest ever recall in automotive history.

