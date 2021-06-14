Oil
EQIX

U.S. data firm Equinix clinches new JV deals with Singapore's GIC

Contributor
Kanishka Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANSHUMAN DAGA

U.S.-based data centre firm Equinix Inc on Monday said it had signed agreements for additional joint ventures with Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC to add $3.9 billion to expand a data centre programme.

June 14 (Reuters) - U.S.-based data centre firm Equinix Inc EQIX.O on Monday said it had signed agreements for additional joint ventures with Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC GIC.UL to add $3.9 billion to expand a data centre programme.

The agreements for additional joint ventures in the form of limited liability partnerships with GIC, when closed, will bring the xScale data centre portfolio to more than $6.9 billion across 32 facilities globally, Equinix said in a statement.

The joint venture projects are expected to close during the course of 2021. GIC will own an 80% equity interest in the future joint ventures and Equinix will own the remaining 20% equity interest, the statement added.

Last year in April, Equinix signed a joint venture worth more than $1 billion with GIC to build three data centres in Japan for the cloud computing market.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates)

((Kanishka.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822801;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EQIX

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

    #TradeTalks: LBMA Responsible Sourcing Program

    LBMA CEO Ruth Crowell discusses trading data and trends in the precious metals market and the LBMA Responsible Sourcing Program.

    3 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Oil

    Explore

    Most Popular