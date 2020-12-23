US Markets
U.S. cyber agency says SolarWinds hackers are 'impacting' state, local governments

Raphael Satter Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO FLORES

The U.S. cybersecurity agency said on Wednesday that a sprawling cyber espionage campaign made public earlier this month is "impacting" state and local governments.

WASHINGTON, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. cybersecurity agency said on Wednesday that a sprawling cyber espionage campaign made public earlier this month is "impacting" state and local governments.

The hacking campaign, which used U.S. tech company SolarWinds SWI.N as a springboard to penetrate federal government networks, was "impacting enterprise networks across federal, state, and local governments, as well as critical infrastructure entities and other private sector organizations," the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) said in a statement on its website.

The CISA said last week that U.S. government agencies and critical infrastructure entities were among those affected, but did not specifically mention state or local bodies.

CISA did not immediately return an email seeking additional detail on the notice.

