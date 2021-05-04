US Markets

U.S. Customs seizes Malaysia's Top Glove shipment following forced labour finding

Contributor
Liz Lee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LIM HUEY TENG

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection has seized a shipment of 3.97 million nitrile disposable gloves from Malaysia's Top Glove Corp Bhd estimated to be worth $518,000, on indications they were made by forced labor, it said Wednesday.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Customs and Border Protection has seized a shipment of 3.97 million nitrile disposable gloves from Malaysia's Top Glove Corp Bhd TPGC.KL estimated to be worth $518,000, on indications they were made by forced labor, it said Wednesday.

CBP on March 29 issued a forced labor finding based on evidence of multiple forced labor indicators in the world's largest medical glove maker's production process.

It had initially banned products from two of Top Glove's subsidiaries last July, but extended the ban to all of the manufacturer's products made in Malaysia in March.

The indicators included debt bondage, excessive overtime, abusive working and living conditions, and retention of identity documents, the CBP said in a statement.

The agency then directed personnel at all U.S. ports of entry to begin seizing disposable gloves produced in Malaysia by the glove maker.

"CBP continues to facilitate the importation of legitimate PPE needed for the COVID-19 pandemic while ensuring that the PPE is authorized and safe for use," Diann Rodriguez, Area Port Director-Cleveland, referring to personal protective equipment.

Top Glove said last month its glove production has been affected because of the U.S. ban, and announced last week it had resolved all indicators of forced labour in its operations, citing a report by the ethical trade consultancy it hired.

(Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Michael Perry)

((liz.lee@thomsonreuters.com; Desk: +60323338039; Twitter: @livinglizly;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular