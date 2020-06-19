US Markets

U.S. current account barely changed in first quarter

Contributor
Lucia Mutikani Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

The U.S. current account deficit was barely changed in the first quarter as the COVID-19 pandemic restricted the flow of goods and services.

WASHINGTON, June 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. current account deficit was barely changed in the first quarter as the COVID-19 pandemic restricted the flow of goods and services.

The Commerce Department said on Friday the current account deficit, which measures the flow of goods, services and investments into and out of the country, dipped 0.1% to $104.2 billion last quarter. Data for the fourth quarter was revised to show the deficit falling to $104.3 billion, instead of $109.8 billion as previously reported.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the current account gap shrinking to $103 billion in the January-March quarter.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((Lucia.Mutikani@thomsonreuters.com; 1 202 898 8315; Reuters Messaging: lucia.mutikani.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    Reopening Opportunities

    Market sentiment has rebounded after last week’s sell-off, but will the volatility continue? Dan explains why he still sees a good environment for trading, and shares bullish and bearish trade ideas for the reopening economy.

    1 day ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular