U.S. Crypto Exchange Kraken Eyeing Public Listing

Kraken is following Coinbase’s footsteps and pursuing an IPO sometime next year according to its CEO Jesse Powell. Kraken, founded in 2011 and currently considered as the fourth largest cryptocurrency exchange based on trading volume.

"An IPO is looking a little more attractive in light of the direct listing's performance," Powell told Fortune. "I would say we're looking at it more seriously now having the benefit of seeing how the direct public offering played out for Coinbase."

Is Kraken too Large to Go Alone?

Kraken, which set a record for bitcoin trading volume in the March quarter this year, plans to raise $10 billion in funding. The amount could exceed $20 billion based on market reports amid investors increasing interest in crypto activities. “We’re on a mission to bring crypto to the world, and our valuation hopefully will be a reflection of our success in achieving that mission,” Powell said.

It has around 6 million clients, thanks to a whopping pace of growth in sign-ups this year; new user growth during the first two months of this year surpassed all of 2020. Bitcoin trading volume was significantly high early this year during the bitcoin frenzy, which had hit an all-time high of $62,000 in April.

Kraken expects to generate $24.0 million to $28.0 million in 2021 revenue, representing substantial growth compared to 2020's revenue of $12.3 million. The company says already signed contracts will account for more than 80% of the $26 million mid-point of this year's revenue outlook. Further supporting Kraken’s outlook is its profitability factor. The company anticipates $1.5 million in net income for 2021 relative to a net loss of $5.5 million last year.

Can Kraken compete with Coinbase and Binance?

Coinbase is significantly larger than Kraken based on revenue, users, and product offerings. In fact, several disruptive technology investors like Ark Invest founder Cathie Wood had participated in its IPO.

The company generated $1.80 billion in the March quarter revenue alone, while its earnings per share came in at $3.05 per share. Coinbase ended Q1 with over 56 million verified users and 6.1 million retail MTUs and quarterly traded volume reached $335 billion. Furthermore, the crypto exchange looks much bigger than Kraken based on $223 billion in total assets held on the platform. The company forecasts to report more than $6 billion in 2021 revenue.

Binance also appears much bigger than Kraken. It is ranked the largest cryptocurrency exchange based on the last 24 hours trading volume. It has the potential to generate more than a billion dollars in profits this year, and it saw a trading volume of $2.46 trillion in May, reflecting a 49% increase from the previous month. Moreover, the volume for spot trades came in at $1.5 trillion compared to average growth of 39% for the 15 largest crypto exchanges.

