U.S. crude stocks up, gasoline inventories fall - EIA

U.S. crude stocks and distillate inventories rose while gasoline inventories fell, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI rose by 3.3 million barrels in the week to Oct. 29 to 434.1 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2.2 million-barrel rise.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub USOICC=ECI fell by 916,000 barrels in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI fell by 25,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery utilization rates USOIRU=ECI rose by 1.2 percentage points, in the week.

U.S. gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI fell by 1.5 million barrels in the week to 214.3 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.3 million-barrel drop.​

Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 2.2 million barrels in the week to 127.1 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1.4 million-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI fell last week by 220,000 barrels per day, EIA said.

