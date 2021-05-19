U.S. crude stocks up, fuel stocks fall in latest week -EIA
May 19 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks rose while gasoline and distillate inventories fell last week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.
Crude inventories USOILC=ECI rose by 1.3 million barrels in the week to May 14 to 486 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.6 million-barrel rise.
Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub USOICC=ECI fell by 142,000 barrels in the last week, EIA said.
Refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI rose by 96,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said. Refinery utilization rates USOIRU=ECI rose by 0.2 percentage points in the week.
U.S. gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI fell by 2 million barrels in the week to 234.2 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for an 886,000-barrel drop.
Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 2.3 million barrels in the week to 132.1 million barrels, versus expectations for a 386,000-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.
Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI fell last week by 587,000 barrels per day, EIA said.
(Reporting By David Gaffen)
