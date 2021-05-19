U.S. crude stocks up, fuel stocks fall after Colonial shutdown -EIA

Adds details, quotes, oil prices

May 19 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks rose, but fuel inventories posted bigger-than-expected declines, Energy Information Administration data showed on Wednesday, as stocks ran down following a ransomware attack on the nation's largest fuel pipeline.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI rose by 1.3 million barrels in the week to May 14, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.6 million-barrel rise.

U.S. gasoline and distillate stocks, which include diesel, jet fuel and kerosene, dropped more than anticipated. Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI were off by 2.3 million barrels in the week, versus expectations for a 386,000-barrel drop, to 132.1 million barrels, lowest in a year.

The Colonial Pipeline system was forced to shut down for several days after a ransomware attack on its network. Fuel supplies dwindled across the U.S. Southeast and prices spiked as consumers loaded up their tanks and jerry cans out of fear of shortages.

Gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI fell by 2 million barrels in the week to 234.2 million barrels, compared with expectations for an 886,000-barrel fall.​ Gasoline product supplied, a measure of demand, rose sharply, up 5% to 9.2 million barrels per day.

"Given that people topped off tanks and filled garbage cans with gasoline, I expect the gasoline demand number to be pared next week. It's sort of a fake-out number," said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in New York.

Oil prices dipped after the report amid a broader market selloff. U.S. crude futures CLc1 were down $3.49, or 5.3%, to $62 a barrel, while Brent LCOc1 dropped $3.35 a barrel, or 4.8%, to $65.39, as of 10:56 a.m. EDT (1456 GMT).

Refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI rose by 96,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said. Refinery utilization rates USOIRU=ECI rose by 0.2 percentage points in the week.

Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI fell last week by 587,000 barrels per day, EIA said.

(Reporting By David Gaffen; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

