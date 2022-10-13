U.S. crude stocks surge on reserve releases, distillate inventories down - EIA

Oct 13 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks and gasoline inventories rose while distillate inventories fell, the Energy Information Administration said on Thursday.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI rose by 9.9 million barrels in the last week to 439.1 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.8 million-barrel rise.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub USOICC=ECI fell by 309,000 barrels in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI fell by 278,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said. Refinery utilization rates USOIRU=ECI fell by 1.4 percentage points in the week.

U.S. gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI rose by 2 million barrels in the week to 209.5 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.8 million-barrel drop.​

Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 4.9 million barrels in the week to 106.1 million barrels, versus expectations for a 2 million-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI rose by 1.8 million barrels per day, EIA said.

(Reporting By David Gaffen)

((david.gaffen@thomsonreuters.com; +1-646-223-6064; Reuters Messaging: david.gaffen.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.