U.S. crude stocks rise unexpectedly on emergency reserve release

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

May 10, 2023 — 10:33 am EDT

Written by Arathy Somasekhar for Reuters ->

HOUSTON, May 10 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks rose while gasoline and distillate inventories fell last week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI rose by 3 million barrels in the last week to 462.6 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 0.9 million-barrel drop.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub USOICC=ECI rose by 397,000 barrels in the week to May 5, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI rose by 10,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery utilization rates USOIRU=ECI rose by 0.3 percentage points in the week.

U.S. gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI fell by 3.2 million barrels in the week to 219.7 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.2 million-barrel drop.​

Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 4.2 million barrels in the week to 106.2 million barrels, versus expectations for a 0.8 million-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI rose by 1.02 million barrels per day, EIA said.

(Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar in Houston)

