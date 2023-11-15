U.S. crude stocks rise, fuel stocks fall in latest week - EIA

Nov 15 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks rose while gasoline and distillate inventories fell last week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI rose by 3.6 million barrels in the last week to 421.9 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.8 million-barrel rise.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub USOICC=ECI rose by 1.9 million barrels in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI rose by 164,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery utilization rates USOIRU=ECI rose by 0.9 percentage points in the week.

U.S. gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI fell by 1.5 million barrels in the week to 223.5 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 0.6 million-barrel rise.​

Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 1.4 million barrels in the week to 111.3 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1.2 million-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI fell last week by 385,000 barrels per day, EIA said.

(Reporting by Laura Sanicola)

((Laura.Sanicola@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.