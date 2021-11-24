Oil

U.S. crude stocks rise, fuel inventories down - EIA

David Gaffen Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Angus Mordant

U.S. crude stocks rose last week as refineries hiked output, while gasoline stocks decreased and distillate inventories fell, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI rose by 1 million barrels in the week to November 19, compared with analysts' expectations for a decrease of 481,000 barrels.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub USOICC=ECI rose by 787,000 barrels, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI rose by 243,000 barrels per day, EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates USOIRU=ECI rose by 0.7 percentage points.

Gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI fell by 603,000 barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 461,000-barrel drop.

Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 2 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1 million-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI rose last week by 1.3 million barrels per day.

