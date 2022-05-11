U.S. crude stocks jump on big release from strategic reserves - EIA

By David Gaffen

May 11 (Reuters) - U.S. commercial crude stocks rose last week due to a record release of oil from U.S. strategic reserves, but that could not prevent another drawdown of gasoline supply headed into driving season, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI rose by 8.5 million barrels in the week to May 6 to 424.2 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a decline of 457,000 barrels.

The increase in crude inventories was due to a combination of the 7-million barrel release from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve and a dip in exports.

"It is tough to see how crude inventories don't build given such mammoth transfers from the SPR into commercial inventories," said Matt Smith, lead oil analyst for the Americas at Kpler. "Such large transfers are something the market is going to have to get used to."

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub USOICC=ECI fell by 587,000 barrels in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI rose by 230,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said, while refinery utilization rates USOIRU=ECI rose by 1.6 percentage points. Overall utilization now sits at 90%, but analysts noted several U.S. facilities have closed in the last couple of years.

This means the remaining refiners must scramble to meet high demand, leading to drawdowns in products, including a 3.6-million-barrel decline in U.S. gasoline stocks <USOILG=ECI>, which fell to 225 million barrels. Gasoline stocks have been steadily trending lower for weeks, a danger signal prior to U.S. driving season, analysts said.

"Storage has not been managed well as driving season looms large on the horizon here, less than three weeks away, and the prospect of $5 gasoline, in my opinion, is definitely very real," said Robert Yawger, managing director of energy futures at Mizuho.

Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 913,000 barrels in the week to 104 million barrels, and now sit at their lowest since 2005. East Coast stockpiles again fell to an all-time low.

Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI rose last week by 632,000 barrels per day, EIA said.

Oil prices rose, with U.S. crude CLc1 up $5.22 a barrel, or 5.2%, to $104.98 a barrel, while Brent LCOc1 gained $4.70 a barrel to $107.16.

(Reporting By David Gaffen; additional reporting by Arathy Somasekhar, Stephanie Kelly and David Gregorio)

