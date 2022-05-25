U.S. crude stocks fell in most recent week

May 25 (Reuters) - Crude inventories USOILC=ECI fell by 1 million barrels in the week to May 20 to 419.8 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 737,000-barrel drop.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub USOICC=ECI fell by 1.1 million barrels in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI rose by 334,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery utilization rates USOIRU=ECI rose by 1.4 percentage points in the week.

U.S. gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI fell by 482,000 barrels in the week to 219.7 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 634,000-barrel drop.​

Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 1.7 million barrels in the week to 106.9 million barrels, versus expectations for a 917,000-barrel rise, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI fell last week by 903,000 barrels per day, EIA said.

(Reporting By David Gaffen)

((david.gaffen@thomsonreuters.com; +1-646-223-6064; Reuters Messaging: david.gaffen.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.