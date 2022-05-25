Oil

U.S. crude stocks fell in most recent week

Contributor
David Gaffen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Crude inventories fell by 1 million barrels in the week to May 20 to 419.8 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 737,000-barrel drop.

May 25 (Reuters) - Crude inventories USOILC=ECI fell by 1 million barrels in the week to May 20 to 419.8 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 737,000-barrel drop.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub USOICC=ECI fell by 1.1 million barrels in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI rose by 334,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery utilization rates USOIRU=ECI rose by 1.4 percentage points in the week.

U.S. gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI fell by 482,000 barrels in the week to 219.7 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 634,000-barrel drop.​

Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 1.7 million barrels in the week to 106.9 million barrels, versus expectations for a 917,000-barrel rise, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI fell last week by 903,000 barrels per day, EIA said.

(Reporting By David Gaffen)

((david.gaffen@thomsonreuters.com; +1-646-223-6064; Reuters Messaging: david.gaffen.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets Energy

Latest Oil Videos

Despite Massive Moves in the Market, Option Prices and Volatility Seems Relatively Cheap

May 19, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Oil

Explore

Most Popular