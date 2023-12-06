U.S. crude stocks fall, fuel inventories rise in latest week - EIA

Dec 6 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks fell while gasoline and distillate inventories rose, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI fell by 4.6 million barrels in the week ending Dec. 1 to 445 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.4 million-barrel drop.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub USOICC=ECI rose by 1.8 million barrels in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI rose by 179,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery utilization rates USOIRU=ECI rose by 0.7 percentage points in the week.

U.S. gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI rose by 5.4 million barrels in the week to 223.6 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1 million-barrel rise.​

Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 1.3 million barrels in the week to 112 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1.5 million-barrel rise, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI rose by 2.09 million barrels per day, EIA said.

(Reporting by Laura Sanicola)

