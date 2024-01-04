U.S. crude stocks fall, fuel inventories rise - EIA

Jan 4 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks fell while gasoline and distillate inventories rose, the Energy Information Administration said on Thursday.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI fell by 5.5 million barrels in the last week to 431.1 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 3.7 million-barrel drop.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub USOICC=ECI rose by 706,000 barrels in the week to Dec 29, the EIA said.

Refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI rose by 121,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery utilization rates USOIRU=ECI rose by 0.2 percentage points in the week.

U.S. gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI rose by 10.9 million barrels in the week to 237 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 215,000 barrel drop.

Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 10.1 million barrels in the week to 125.9 million barrels, versus expectations for a 588,000 barrel rise, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI fell last week by 758,000 barrels per day, EIA said.

(Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar and Georgina McCartney in Houston)

