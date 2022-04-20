U.S. crude stocks drop sharply, fuel inventories down - EIA

April 20 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks, gasoline and distillate inventories fell last week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI fell by 8 million barrels in the week ended April 15 to 413.7 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2.5 million-barrel rise.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub USOICC=ECI fell by 185,000 barrels in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI rose by 194,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery utilization rates USOIRU=ECI rose by 1 percentage points in the week.

U.S. gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI fell by 761,000 barrels in the week to 232.4 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1 million-barrel drop.​

Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 2.7 million barrels in the week to 108.7 million barrels, versus expectations for an 829,000-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI fell by 2.25 million barrels per day, EIA said.

(Reporting By David Gaffen)

