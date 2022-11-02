U.S. crude stocks down, refining runs rise - EIA

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Crude oil and gasoline stocks fell in the most recent week while distillate inventories were marginally higher and refining runs rose, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI fell by 3.1 million barrels in the week to Oct. 28 to 436.8 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 367,000-barrel rise.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub USOICC=ECI rose by 1.3 million barrels in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI rose by 406,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery utilization rates USOIRU=ECI rose by 1.7 percentage points in the week.

U.S. gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI fell by 1.3 million barrels in the week to 206.6 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.4 million-barrel drop.​

Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 0.4 million barrels in the week to 106.8 million barrels, versus expectations for a 560,000-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI rose by 1.23 million barrels per day, EIA said.

