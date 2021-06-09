Oil

U.S. crude stocks down, fuel inventories rise -EIA

U.S. crude stocks fell while gasoline and distillate inventories rose, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI fell by 5.2 million barrels in the week to June 4 to 474 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2 million-barrel drop.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub USOICC=ECI rose by 165,000 barrels in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI rose by 328,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said. Refinery utilization rates USOIRU=ECI rose by 2.6 percentage points, in the week.

U.S. gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI rose by 7 million barrels in the week to 241 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 698,000-barrel rise.​

Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 4.4 million barrels in the week to 137.2 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1.4 million-barrel rise, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI rose last week by 620,000 barrels per day, EIA said.

