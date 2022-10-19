U.S. crude stocks dip in most recent week -EIA

By David Gaffen

Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks dropped in the most recent week as refiners kept running at above-average levels for this time of year, while demand improved from the previous week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI fell by 1.7 million barrels in the week to Oct. 14 to 437.4 million barrels. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 1.4 million-barrel rise.

Refiners continued operating at high rates. Crude runs USOICR=ECI fell by 133,000 barrels per day in the week, dropping refinery utilization rates USOIRU=ECI by 0.4 percentage points to 89.5%. That level was still highest in 19 years, according to the EIA, as refiners churned out product to offset low inventories nationwide.

"We had a nice crude oil draw here. It's pretty good for turnaround season. The fact that you got a draw at all is pretty good," said Robert Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho in New York.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub USOICC=ECI rose by 583,000 barrels in the last week, EIA said.

U.S. gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI fell by 114,000 barrels in the week. Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 124,000 barrels to 106.2 million barrels.

"The distillate situation, we averted crisis for at least one more week. There was a small build but at least we're not at a 17-year low. That probably will happen in the coming weeks," Yawger said.

Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI fell by 1.42 million barrels per day, EIA said.

U.S. products supplied rose sharply, hitting 20.8 million bpd in the most recent week, though the four-week average still shows demand off by 2.4% compared with the year-ago period.

Oil prices were marginally higher. U.S. crude gained 40 cents to $83.22 as of 11:23 a.m. EDT (1523 GMT) while Brent gained 45 cents to $90.48 a barrel.

