U.S. crude stocks dip in most recent week -EIA

David Gaffen Reuters
U.S. crude stocks dropped in the most recent week as refiners kept running at above-average levels for this time of year, while demand improved from the previous week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI fell by 1.7 million barrels in the week to Oct. 14 to 437.4 million barrels. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 1.4 million-barrel rise.

Refiners continued operating at high rates. Crude runs USOICR=ECI fell by 133,000 barrels per day in the week, dropping refinery utilization rates USOIRU=ECI by 0.4 percentage points to 89.5%. That level was still highest in 19 years, according to the EIA, as refiners churned out product to offset low inventories nationwide.

"We had a nice crude oil draw here. It's pretty good for turnaround season. The fact that you got a draw at all is pretty good," said Robert Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho in New York.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub USOICC=ECI rose by 583,000 barrels in the last week, EIA said.

U.S. gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI fell by 114,000 barrels in the week. Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 124,000 barrels to 106.2 million barrels.

"The distillate situation, we averted crisis for at least one more week. There was a small build but at least we're not at a 17-year low. That probably will happen in the coming weeks," Yawger said.

Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI fell by 1.42 million barrels per day, EIA said.

U.S. products supplied rose sharply, hitting 20.8 million bpd in the most recent week, though the four-week average still shows demand off by 2.4% compared with the year-ago period.

Oil prices were marginally higher. U.S. crude gained 40 cents to $83.22 as of 11:23 a.m. EDT (1523 GMT) while Brent gained 45 cents to $90.48 a barrel.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

