U.S. crude stocks dip in most recent week - EIA

By Lynx Insight Service

Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks dropped in the most recent week, while inventories of gasoline and distillates were little changed, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI fell by 1.7 million barrels in the week to Oct. 14 to 437.4 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.4 million-barrel rise.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub USOICC=ECI rose by 583,000 barrels in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI fell by 133,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said. Refinery utilization rates USOIRU=ECI fell by 0.4 percentage points in the week.

U.S. gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI fell by 114,000 barrels in the week to 209.4 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.1 million-barrel drop.​

Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 124,000 barrels in the week to 106.2 million barrels, versus expectations for a 2.2 million-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI fell by 1.42 million barrels per day, EIA said.

(Reporting By David Gaffen)

