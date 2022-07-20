U.S. crude stocks dip, gasoline inventories up - EIA

July 20 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks and distillate inventories fell while gasoline inventories rose, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI fell by 446,000 barrels in the week to July 15 to 426.6 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.4 million-barrel rise.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub USOICC=ECI rose by 1.1 million barrels in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI fell by 321,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said. Refinery utilization rates USOIRU=ECI fell by 1.2 percentage points in the week.

U.S. gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI rose by 3.5 million barrels in the week to 228.4 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 71,000-barrel rise.​

Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 1.3 million barrels in the week to 112.5 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1.2 million-barrel rise, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI fell last week by 891,000 barrels per day, EIA said.

(Reporting By David Gaffen)

