U.S. crude stocks dip, fuel inventories higher - EIA

U.S. crude stocks fell while gasoline and distillate inventories rose, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI fell by 240,000 barrels in the week to Dec. 3 to 432.9 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.7 million-barrel drop.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub USOICC=ECI rose by 2.4 million barrels in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI rose by 154,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said. Refinery utilization rates USOIRU=ECI rose by 1 percentage points, in the week.

U.S. gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI rose by 3.9 million barrels in the week to 219.3 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.8 million-barrel rise.​

Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 2.7 million barrels in the week to 126.6 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1.6 million-barrel rise, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI rose last week by 329,000 barrels per day, EIA said.

