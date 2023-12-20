News & Insights

U.S. crude stockpiles rose by more than expected in latest week

December 20, 2023 — 10:44 am EST

Dec 20 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks, gasoline and distillate inventories rose last week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI rose by 2.9 million barrels in the week to Dec. 15 to 443.7 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2.3 million-barrel drop.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub USOICC=ECI rose by 1.7 million barrels in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI rose by 403,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery utilization rates USOIRU=ECI rose by 2.2% in the week.

U.S. gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI rose by 2.7 million barrels in the week to 226.7 million barrels, EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.2 million-barrel rise.​

Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 1.5 million barrels in the week to 115 million barrels, versus expectations for a 500,000 barrel rise, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI fell last week by 117,000 barrels per day, EIA said.

