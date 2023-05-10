News & Insights

U.S. crude stockpiles rise unexpectedly on SPR release, export drop -EIA

HOUSTON, May 10 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil stockpiles rose unexpectedly last week due to another release from national reserves and a drop in exports, while gasoline inventories fell more than forecastas demand jumped, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI rose by 3 million barrels in the week to May 5 to 462.6 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 900,000-barrel drop.

The Strategic Petroleum Reserve drew down for a sixth straight week, falling 2.9 million barrels last week to 362 million barrels, their lowest since October 1983.

The drawdown is part of a congressionally-mandated 26 million barrel release of crude oil.

U.S. exports of crude oil also dropped by 1.9 million barrels per day to 2.9 million bpd. Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI rose by 1.02 million bpd, the EIA said.

The data briefly supported crude prices, but the market then shrugged off the data. By 10:50 a.m. (1450 GMT), Brent crude futures LCOc1 was down $1.53, or 1.9%, to $75.91 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 was $1.45, or 2%, lower at $72.24.

"The EIA report is neutral for me, SPR releases translate in a commercial crude build," said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

Gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI fell 3.2 million barrels to 219.7 million barrels, the EIA said, exceeding analysts' expectations for a 1.2 million-barrel drop.

Product supplied of finished motor gasoline rose nearly 8% to 9.3 million bpd, the EIA said.

"That's a big positive with only two weeks to go to Memorial Day weekend," said Robert Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho.

Refinery operations were largely stable with crude runs USOICR=ECI rising by 10,000 bpd and utilization rates USOIRU=ECI inching up 0.3 percentage point to 91% of total refining capacity.

Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 4.2 million barrels in the week to 106.2 million barrels, versus expectations for a 800,000-barrel drop, the data showed.

