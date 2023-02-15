U.S. crude stockpiles rise to highest since June 2021 - EIA

Feb 15 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks rose 16.3 million barrels to 471.4 million barrels last week, their highest since June 2021, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Marguerita Choy) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: USA OIL/ CRUDE (URGENT)

